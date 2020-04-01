Covid lockdown: Government doctors furious over salary cut

Hyderabad: Upset that 50 per cent of their salary will be cut, government doctors demanded that they ought to be given a bonus and appreciated. Instead, the government has angered them by not even paying their dues, despite them working in conditions where there is not adequate personal protection equipment and N 95 masks to protect them from Covid-19.

Government doctors have been messaging each other on social media that the government must take a look at other states like Tamil Nadu and Odisha where advance salaries have been given.

“Doctors and healthcare staff are carrying out untiring work in this pandemic and instead of rewarding them, the Telangana government want to impose a salary cut of 50 per cent,” asked one.

A senior doctor wrote, “This is truly disgusting and demoralising the doctor fraternity. Instead of boosting our morale, the Telangana government is diverting our attention as we will not get our regular rightful salary. Scarcity of funds is only an excuse not to carry out their duties and appreciate those who are fighting day and night with minimal resources in hospitals.”

The Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) of health and medical department got into action as doctors demanded that government must be apprised of their work and their salaries must not be cut.

The TJAC explained that out-patient department is everyday seeing patients with cough, cold and fever and many of them are not revealing their travel and contact histories. They are directly exposed to these patients and are at a major risk. This staff has no N95 masks and despite several representations, they have not been provided with protective equipment.

While they are in the frontline fighting the virus, the decision of the government has hurt them the most. They want the government to issue an amended order and give them their full salaries and also a bonus.

Doctors stated that they do not want any assurances and only an amended government order will give them confidence that their salaries will be paid in full.