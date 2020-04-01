Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Covid-19: 60 people ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19: 60 people from Pune connected with Nizamuddin Markaz gathering quarantined

ANI
Published Apr 1, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 11:07 am IST
The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15
COVID-19 suspects from Nizamuddin Dargah area, are being taken to quarantine facility in Delhi (PTI)
 COVID-19 suspects from Nizamuddin Dargah area, are being taken to quarantine facility in Delhi (PTI)

Pune: Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday said that till now 60 people from Pune have been put under quarantine in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, which was attended by over 130 people from the State.

"Nobody has the symptoms and samples are being sent for testing. Tracing for others is on," said Ram.

 

"The total number of people from Pune who attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi is more than 130. Many of them are either not in Pune or are untraceable. The search for them is underway," he added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the accurate number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), social distancing, hazrat nizamuddin dargah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Nation

Fire brigade officials spray disinfectant on streets in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Balurghat in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. PTI photo

10 coronavirus hotspots in India

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Medical team examine people in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide Lockdown, in Jaipur on Tuesday. PTI photo

India coronavirus deaths jump to 38, cases stand at 1,637

People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Mosque, being taken to LNJP hospital for COVID-19 test, after several people showed symptoms of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI

Search for Nizamuddin-linked suspected cases begins as virus tally surges in India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra Covid tally jumps to 230, deaths touch 10

A view of deserted Gateway of India in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Police deploy drones to keep check on lockdown violators in Uttara Kannada

Representational Image. (AFP)

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climb to 40

Representative Image (PTI)

Panic will destroy more lives than the virus: Supreme Court to Centre

Supreme court of India (PTI)

Telangana ignored central intel on Markaz Covid-19 cluster for 10 days

People who attended a religious congregation at a mosque in Delhi's Nizamuddin area are brought to hospital for COVID-19 testing on March 31, 2020. Some 700 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospital after 24 people were tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham