Coronavirus claims life of two Keralites in US

Kochi: Two coronavirus infected Keralites have died in the United States. Thomas David, aged 45 hailing from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district and 85 year old Kunjamma Samuel, a native of Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district were died of Covid 19, according to reports by regional media.

Thomas David was an employee at New York Metropolitan Transport Authority and he was admitted in hospital after tested positive for the virus infection.

He was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened, but his life could not be saved.

The octogenarian was undergoing treatment in New Jersey, reports Manorama News.