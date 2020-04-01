Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Coronavirus claims l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus claims life of two Keralites in US

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Apr 1, 2020, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
The patients were under treatment in New York after they were tested positive for Covid-19
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

 Kochi: Two coronavirus infected Keralites have died in the United States. Thomas David, aged 45 hailing from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district and 85 year old Kunjamma Samuel, a native of Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district were died of Covid 19, according to reports by regional media.

Thomas David was an employee at New York Metropolitan Transport Authority and he was admitted in hospital after tested positive for the virus infection.

 

He was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened, but his life could not be saved.

The octogenarian was undergoing treatment in New Jersey, reports Manorama News.

...
Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, keralites, malayali, death toll, unites states
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Kerala reports second Covid 19 death
Coronavirus claims 9000 lives in Spain, over one lakh infected

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Southern states hurry to identify and isolate Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Amma Unavagam. (PTI)

Amid coronavirus, Amma Canteens to feed the poor in Tamil Nadu

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Two resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital test positive for Covid19 : sources

Representative image (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham