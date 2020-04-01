Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 Amid coronavirus, Am ...
Amid coronavirus, Amma Canteens to feed the poor in Tamil Nadu

Published Apr 1, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Launched by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Amma Canteen is run by local bodies across Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Amma Unavagam. (PTI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday had food at a state-run Amma Canteen in Chennai and asserted that directions have been issued to authorities to cook meals for any number of people.

Palaniswami inspected Amma Canteens at Foreshore Estate and Kamaraj Salai in the downtown area as part of his checks, had hot 'idlis' and interacted with people who came there to have food.

 

As part of the lockdown measures to tackle coronavirus, restaurants in the state are permitted to offer only takeaways and dine-in amenities are open only at government run Amma Canteens.

The chief minister, later speaking to reporters said "we have told authorities to give as much food as needed to the people...the government has given orders to cook food for any number of people."

While as many as 4.5 lakh people had food every day at Amma Canteens here, Palaniswami said all steps have been taken to ensure full availability at eateries across the state and serve to the public.

Asked about a plea for free food at the state run canteens, he said the delicacies were already being provided at a very low cost.

Launched by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa years ago to cater to the working classes and needy people, Amma Canteen or 'Amma Unavagam' in Tamil is run by local bodies across Tamil Nadu.

As part of his inspection, Palaniswami, along with Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and top officials, also checked the availability of stocks.

Here, each idli costs Rs 1, two pieces of roti Rs 3, Pongal Rs 5 and rice varities including sambar, lemon and curd Rs 5.

