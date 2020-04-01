Nation Current Affairs 01 Apr 2020 5 covid cases in Ass ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5 covid cases in Assam after Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for virus

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2020, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 3:58 pm IST
All the five patients had attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West earlier this month
A security person stops a delivery man for checking during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI
 A security person stops a delivery man for checking during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI

Guwahati: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Assam to five, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

All the five patients had attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West earlier this month, he said at a press conference.

 

"The number in Assam is expected to go up by this evening as some more tested positive at Jorhat Medical College Hospital, but we can declare it only after all the confirmatory tests, according to guidelines and protocol, are completed," Sarma said.

Announcing the names of the patients, Sarma requested those who came in contact with them to report to the nearest health facility for their samples to be tested and quarantine themselves.

The four new patients are being treated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and they are in the age group of 19-60 years, he said.

A person tested positive for the deadly disease on Tuesday and is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Sarma said, adding that he is a maulana from Karimganj and also a cancer patient.

Four other persons from the state, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, have tested positive and are undergoing treatment in Delhi, he said.

There are 347 people now in Assam, who returned from the congregation by March 16, and the situation is "very dangerous and we appeal to all who have come in contact with them to give their swab samples for testing", the minister said.

...
Tags: new coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, nizamuddin markaz, covid19 assam, coronavirus in assam
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Related Stories

Search for Nizamuddin-linked suspected cases begins as virus tally surges in India

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Southern states hurry to identify and isolate Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Amma Unavagam. (PTI)

Amid coronavirus, Amma Canteens to feed the poor in Tamil Nadu

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167

Markaz Nizamuddin premises vacated after 2,361 people evacuated

Health workers sanitise an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo- PTI)

Two resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital test positive for Covid19 : sources

Representative image (ANI)

Maharashtra quarantines 5,000 people after contract tracing of corona patients

Representational image (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in Bihar rise to 23

A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus at a railway station. (Photo- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham