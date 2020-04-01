AP registers 43 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 12 hours

Amaravati: AP registered as many as 43 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 12 hours from 9.00 pm on March 31 to 9.00 am on April 1 taking the total number of positive cases 87 so far in the state.

According to the director of health and family welfare, out of 373 samples tested in the last 12 hours, 43 turned out to be positive while the remaining 330 tested negative.

Prakasam and Kadapa districts registered highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with each one having 15 cases, while Anantapur-2, Chittoor-6, East Godavari-6, Guntur-9, Krishna-6, Kurnool-1, Nellore-3, Visakhapatnam-11 and West Godavari registered 13 positive cases in the state so far.