search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

One more dies as Kashmir Valley witnesses escalation in sneak attacks on cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Apr 1, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 1:52 am IST
In one such attack the wife of one of the police officials was critically wounded.
One Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another was critically wounded, officials said. (Representational image)
 One Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another was critically wounded, officials said. (Representational image)

Srinagar: The restive Kashmir Valley is once again witnessing escalation in violent attackers on policemen. Over past few days, at least, two policemen were killed and one was critically injured in sneak attacks by suspected militants.

In one such attack the wife of one of the police officials was critically wounded.

 

On Saturday, two such attacks took place in southern part of the Valley considered by officials as a hotbed of insurgency. One Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another was critically wounded, officials said.

The police said that SPO Muhammad Ashraf Mir was critically wounded when militants shot him in chest near Murran Chowk, a busy intersection in Pulwama district. He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed, the police added. Mir, a resident of Pulwama’s Machpona, was a former militant who had been absorbed by the police department after he decided to shun violence. He was posted in Srinagar as an SPO and was currently off duty, the police said. He also owned an eatery in Pulwama town, the local sources said.  

Earlier during the day, another SPO identified as Turaq Singh (a report mentioned his name as Trilok Singh) was shot and critically wounded by gunmen at Khanabal Chowk in neighbouring Anantnag district.  

On March 29, SPO Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh was shot dead by suspected militants inside his home in Anantnag’s Katoo Wapzan village. His wife Fareeda Mushtaq was critically injured in the incident.

Officials said that apart from usual combats, hundreds of policemen have been targeted by militants in similar fashion during the three-decade old militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, many of them while off duty and visiting their homes.  Such attacks saw escalation in March and April last year when a number of policemen and their kin were killed or wounded.

Following a series of militant attacks at policemen or their families, the police department had issued an advisory asking its field personnel to avoid visiting their homes “for the next few months”. It had while referring to the “unfortunate” incidents wherein “militants and anti-national and anti-social elements have caused damage to the life and property of police personnel”, asked them to exercise extreme caution while visiting their homes.

The advisory had said, “They should preferably avoid visiting their homes for the next few months as their personal security is of paramount importance.” It had also asked all the heads of various formations to brief their officers and men regarding the threat so the life and property of police personnel were secured. 

On Saturday, there was speculation that the police department was in view of renewed attacks contemplating to issue a fresh advisory to its men.

However, Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, told this newspaper “We’re trying to identify the people who are behind these attacks. I don’t think there is a need to issue a fresh advisory to our boys.”   

Meanwhile, Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, on Saturday visited the headquarters of Northern Command in garrison town of Udhampur where he was briefed by Lt. Gen. D Anbu, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on the overall security situation along the Line of Control and the hinterland in the command theatre.

 A defence spokesman said that the Army Chief interacted with the senior military commanders and “took a firsthand assessment of the prevailing operational conditions and operational preparedness”. The spokesman added, “He appreciated the high standards of operational readiness in the difficult terrain and challenging operational environment and also lauded the synergy and cooperation between the Northern Command, Air Force, Central armed police forces, civil administration, and J&K Police operating in the region”. 

Tags: kashmir valley, special police officer, pulwama
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police. (Photo: PTI)

India deploys more troops along border with China in Arunachal sector

Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce. (Photo: PTI)

TN: MDMK cadre immolates self over environmentally hazardous Neutrino project

The project received an environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on Monday, sparking outrage amongst activists and some political parties. (Photo: Representational)

Medical apathy: 2 patients tied to bed in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab govt sets up committee to keep check on songs promoting drug abuse

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham