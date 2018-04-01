1,156 flying squads, 1,255 static surveillance teams deployed in poll-bound K'taka

In the last 24 hours, the flying squads have seized Rs 9,91,700 in cash, 18.90 litres of liquor, eight silk sarees, and 2.46 kg of gold worth Rs 49,17,000. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Following the seizure of lumpsum amounts of money, liquor, and gold, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that 1,156 flying squads and 1,255 static surveillance teams have been activated in poll-bound Karnataka.

In a detailed notice regarding the Model Code of Conduct violation and law and order enforcement in the state, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar stated that flying squads and teams constituted for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct have cumulatively removed 12,537 wall writings, 17,690 posters and 7,711 banners from public property, and have lodged four cases under the Karnataka Open Places (provisions of disfigurement) Act, 1981.

On the other hand, 6,866 wall inscriptions, 7,949 posters, and 2,543 banners were removed from private places, the notice stated.

Furthermore, one FIR has been lodged for misusing government vehicles, one for violation of loudspeaker, two for an illegal meeting without permission, five for inducement and gratification to electors in the last 24 hours, the ECI said.

The notice comes after the election-governing body seized two vehicles carrying unauthorised cash from Ilkal to Bagalkot without any proper documents here.

The EC also seized Rs 50 lakh from a car, and later in the day, seized Rs 4 lakh from another car.

In the last 24 hours, the flying squads have seized Rs 9,91,700 in cash, 18.90 litres of liquor, eight silk sarees, and 2.46 kg of gold worth Rs 49,17,000, while the excise department has seized 1.2 litres of liquor and booked 60 heinous cases, 42 cases for breach of license conditions and 148 cases under Section 15 (a) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, in the same time span.

Meanwhile, 8,633 arms were deposited, one armed license was canceled, 178 persons were bounded over and 253 non-bailable warrants were executed in the last 24 hours.

On a related note, the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 12, and results will be out on May 15.