search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 Armymen martyred in multiple encounters, 8 militants killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Apr 1, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
At least, two protesters were killed and scores injured in the clashes with security forces.
Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kachdoora area of Shopian. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kachdoora area of Shopian. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: Eight militants were killed in separate encounters with security forces in southern parts of the restive valley early on Sunday. Two Army jawans were also killed in the encounter, J&K DGP SP Vaid said in a press conference.

Among the slain are top commanders of militant organizations, officials said. One report yet to be confirmed by the authorities said that Naveed Jath alias Abu Hanzalla, the Lashkar-e-Taiba commander from Pakistan who escaped from a Srinagar hospital where he had been taken under police escort from the City's central prison for treatment recently in among them.

 

Other reports mentioned the names of some of the militants killed in the clashes at Dragad in Shopian as Sadam Paddar, Zeenat ul Islam, Naveed, Rayees, Ahmed and Yawar Ahmed. Another militant identified as Rouf Khanday was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Dialgam village of Anantnag. His accomplice reportedly surrendered during the operation, police said.

As the news about the killings spread, people in large numbers took to streets to mourn and protest across the Valley. Soon they clashed with security forces who fired live ammunition into protests crowds and stone throwing mobs at places. 

At least, two protesters were killed and scores injured, Vaid said. 

Life has come to a standstill in most parts of the Valley following an alliance of key separatist leaders issued a shut down call for two days from Sunday. 

Clashes and stone-pelting by irate crowds is going on at dozens of places in six of the ten districts of the Valley, police sources said. 

The police asked people not to lend ear to rumours about the identity of slain militants as only one of them has been identified, so far.

The authorities have suspended train services in Kashmir  and snapped mobile internet services in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama district in the south of the Valley and 4G and 3G services on mobile phones in summer capital Srinagar and some other parts of the Valley "as a precautionary measure." 

Tags: kashmir unrest, terrorists, militants, encounter, stone-pelting
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Check your iPhone battery health with iOS 11.3

After updating to the latest iOS 11.3 version, a user can navigate to battery options in the settings app. (Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) > Maximum Capacity).
 

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

Deepening its existing partnership with Humana, or even acquiring the company outright, could be a step toward turning its 4,700 or so US stores into healthcare centres that aim to attract more shoppers over 65. (Representational Image)
 

April Fools' Day 2018 epic tweets

Happy April Fools' Day!
 

David Warner’s wife Candice Warner: Blame me for his ball-tampering crisis

In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, the 31-year-old David Warner spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife Candice Warner watched on. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google ditches its link shortening tool

Google says ‘FDLs are smart URLs that allow you to send existing and potential users to any location within an iOS, Android or web app.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

16-day-old infant snatched by monkey in Odisha found dead in well

According to reports, the animal lifted the infant, son of Rama Krushna Nayak of the village, while he was sleeping near his parents inside their house.

SC order banning automatic arrest will dilute SC-ST Act: Govt to tell court

In its review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court this week, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is likely to say that the order will weaken the provisions of the SC/STAct. (Photo: File)

CMB row: DMK calls for TN bandh on Apr 5; to show black flag to PM on visit

The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday. (Photo: DC/File)

Cleanliness rating by passengers to impact contractors’ payments, says Railways

The feedback of passengers will be recorded on a GPS based system leaving no room for error, officials said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Big blow as ISRO loses contact with communication satellite GSAT-6A

ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham