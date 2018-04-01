search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad witnessed mild hailstorm, give respite from sweltering heat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Apr 1, 2018, 12:24 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Rain, thundershowers likely on April 3, 4: Weatherman.
The sky is covered with clouds following a hailstorm at Tankbund on Saturday. Children collect ice pellets and play after showers hit parts of the city on Saturday. — DC
 The sky is covered with clouds following a hailstorm at Tankbund on Saturday. Children collect ice pellets and play after showers hit parts of the city on Saturday. — DC

Hyderabad: The hot Hyderabad weather took a pleasant turn on Saturday. Certain localities of the twin cities witnessed a mild hailstorm. The change came as a much-needed break from the rising temperatures in March.

On Saturday, hailstorms were witnessed in parts of Secunderabad, especially Old and New Bowenpally, accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

 

The day began on a hot note, and the maximum temperature recorded was 37.7 degrees. But by afternoon, at around 3 pm, there was thunder accompanied by a hailstorm and a drastic fall in the day temperature. This came as a much-needed relief to the Hyderabadis, and many took to social media to post pictures of the sudden rain amidst the scorching heat. 

The city weather on Sunday is likely to be, partly cloudy sky with possibility of the development of thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees and the minimum 25 degrees. The weatherman has also predicted that rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or at night on April 3  and 4.

Weather update for the state for first three days of April:

1. Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms very likely to occur at isolated places.

2. Warning: Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds very likely in isolated places in all the districts

Temperatures: The highest of 41 degrees was recorded in Nizamabad on Saturday, while hailstorms were reported in parts of Siddipet district as well.

Tags: hailstorm, weather
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police. (Photo: PTI)

India deploys more troops along border with China in Arunachal sector

Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce. (Photo: PTI)

TN: MDMK cadre immolates self over environmentally hazardous Neutrino project

The project received an environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on Monday, sparking outrage amongst activists and some political parties. (Photo: Representational)

Medical apathy: 2 patients tied to bed in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab govt sets up committee to keep check on songs promoting drug abuse

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham