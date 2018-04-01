Hyderabad witnessed mild hailstorm, give respite from sweltering heat

The sky is covered with clouds following a hailstorm at Tankbund on Saturday. Children collect ice pellets and play after showers hit parts of the city on Saturday. — DC

Hyderabad: The hot Hyderabad weather took a pleasant turn on Saturday. Certain localities of the twin cities witnessed a mild hailstorm. The change came as a much-needed break from the rising temperatures in March.

On Saturday, hailstorms were witnessed in parts of Secunderabad, especially Old and New Bowenpally, accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

The day began on a hot note, and the maximum temperature recorded was 37.7 degrees. But by afternoon, at around 3 pm, there was thunder accompanied by a hailstorm and a drastic fall in the day temperature. This came as a much-needed relief to the Hyderabadis, and many took to social media to post pictures of the sudden rain amidst the scorching heat.

The city weather on Sunday is likely to be, partly cloudy sky with possibility of the development of thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees and the minimum 25 degrees. The weatherman has also predicted that rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or at night on April 3 and 4.

Weather update for the state for first three days of April:

1. Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms very likely to occur at isolated places.

2. Warning: Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds very likely in isolated places in all the districts

Temperatures: The highest of 41 degrees was recorded in Nizamabad on Saturday, while hailstorms were reported in parts of Siddipet district as well.