search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC e-cars to hit Hyderabad roads soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 1, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 1:00 am IST
fully charged vehicle can run 100-130 km and the maximum speed is 80 km per hour.
While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had entered into a memorandum of understanding to replace 10,000 hired vehicles with EVs, Telangana restricted it to just 20.
  While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had entered into a memorandum of understanding to replace 10,000 hired vehicles with EVs, Telangana restricted it to just 20.

Hyderabad: Electric Vehicles (EVs) are all set to hit city roads soon. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation decided to replace its hired vehicles with EVs.

This was under the National Mission on Electric Mobility, where all existing vehicles would be replaced with EVs by 2030. 

 

The vehicles would not only minimise the air and sound pollution but also save several crores of rupees to the corporation. The civic body had been spending `4.4 per km towards fuel consumption charges, when the charge for EVs would be 90 paise per km.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (ESSL) would take up the project in association with vehicle manufacturers Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors.
While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had entered into a memorandum of understanding to replace 10,000 hired vehicles with EVs, Telangana restricted it to just 20.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the civic body would be in place soon and vehicles would be delivered after a month. If the corporation has to hire both vehicle and driver, it would have to pay ESSL `40,000 and if only vehicles were hired, it would be `22,000. The civic body would have to set up charging stations.

During phase I, the corporation have to hire a minimum 20 vehicles where the charging station would be provided at the headquarters and zonal and circle offices.

Top sources claimed that though the project was environmental friendly and air and sound pollution would be reduced, it would be extremely difficult to maintain the EVs as it would take a minimum four hours to charge a vehicle fully. Though there was the fast charging option where the process would take half an hour, it was expensive and not viable.

They said the fully charged vehicle can run 100-130 km and the maximum speed is 80 km per hour. Since the city did not have sufficient charging stations, the EVs would have return to charging points which would be time-consuming.

Executive Engineer (electrical) Srinivasa Chary said the vehicles would be used by those officials, including ones in the accounts wing, who spent at least eight hours in the office daily where they could charge the vehicle.

He said that as per the agreement with ESSL, the corporation had to pay `22,000 per vehicle per month when it was now spending `34,000. The difference amount could be paid towards driver wages.  About the limitations of EVs, Mr Chary said that since it was an innovative programme, there would be certain setbacks which would be resolved by setting more charging stations and having points for charging only the battery.

Tags: ghmc, e-cars t




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police. (Photo: PTI)

India deploys more troops along border with China in Arunachal sector

Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce. (Photo: PTI)

TN: MDMK cadre immolates self over environmentally hazardous Neutrino project

The project received an environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on Monday, sparking outrage amongst activists and some political parties. (Photo: Representational)

Medical apathy: 2 patients tied to bed in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab govt sets up committee to keep check on songs promoting drug abuse

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham