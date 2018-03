Indore: Four people died while three injured as a three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand here around 10 tonight.

The building housed M S Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery. Superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said that seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead. He said the treatment of three persons is underway. Police said while the rescue operation was still underway, the reason for the collapse was not yet clear.

More details awaited.