Fix compensation for land acquisition in 6 weeks: Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the AP government to issue guid-elines to district collectors by fixing the time-frame for redetermining the compensation in land acquisition cases within six weeks.

Justice Challa Kodanda-ram while disposing off a petition by S, Rajagopal Reddy, a resident of Kandukur of Kurnool district, pointed out the delay in re-determining compensation is causing huge burden on the exchequer as the government is forced to pay 15 per cent of interest as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The judge observed that “This court can take judicial notice of the fact that as on date the interest rate that is payable by the banks even on the government securities is not exc-eeding nine per cent per annum and with respect to FDRs, it is only 7 and 8 per cent per annum. The-refore the inaction on the part of the collectors in re-determining the compensation amount would result in huge burden on the state whereunder it is required to pay interest of 15 per cent per annum.”

The petitioner told the court that his land situated in Anantapur district was acquired for widening of road by NHAI and he made an application before the district collector for re-determination of the compensation dissatisfying with the compensation fixed by the NHAI.