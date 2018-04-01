search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fix compensation for land acquisition in 6 weeks: Hyderabad HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 1:33 am IST
The judge said the govt is being forced to pay 15 per cent per annum interest on land acquisition amount, which higher than bonds and FDs.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the AP government to issue guid-elines to district collectors by fixing the time-frame for redetermining the compensation in land acquisition cases within six weeks.

Justice Challa Kodanda-ram while disposing off a petition by S, Rajagopal Reddy, a resident of Kandukur of Kurnool district, pointed out the delay in re-determining compensation is causing huge burden on the exchequer as the government is forced to pay 15 per cent of interest as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

 

The judge observed that “This court can take judicial notice of the fact that as on date the interest rate that is payable by the banks even on the government securities is not exc-eeding nine per cent per annum and with respect to FDRs, it is only 7 and 8 per cent per annum. The-refore the inaction on the part of the collectors in re-determining the compensation amount would result in huge burden on the state whereunder it is required to pay interest of 15 per cent per annum.”

The petitioner told the court that his land situated in Anantapur district was acquired for widening of road by NHAI and he made an application before the district collector for re-determination of the compensation dissatisfying with the compensation fixed by the NHAI.

Tags: hyderabad high court, kurnool district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police. (Photo: PTI)

India deploys more troops along border with China in Arunachal sector

Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce. (Photo: PTI)

TN: MDMK cadre immolates self over environmentally hazardous Neutrino project

The project received an environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on Monday, sparking outrage amongst activists and some political parties. (Photo: Representational)

Medical apathy: 2 patients tied to bed in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab govt sets up committee to keep check on songs promoting drug abuse

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham