search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't favour allying with Cong to defeat BJP; EC a 'puppet': Kerala CM

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Interestingly, on March 30, the CPM announced that it would support the 'strongest candidates' to defeat the BJP.
The remarks by the CM come against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekhar Rao kickstarting efforts to form a so-called ‘Federal Front' with or without the Congress. (Photo: File)
 The remarks by the CM come against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekhar Rao kickstarting efforts to form a so-called ‘Federal Front' with or without the Congress. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As talks of an anti-BJP front for the next Lok Sabha polls gain ground, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said he is not in favour of joining hands with the Congress to forge an opposition alliance that should be aimed at giving people a “real political alternative”. 

Vijayan, 73, also said that regional parties are “strong” these days and that the synergy between them could be used to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections due next year. 

 

Alleging that the BJP has been destroying the country's democratic norms, the CPI-M veteran, who completes two years in office next May, said co-operation between regional parties was essential to "defeat those who must be defeated". 

The remarks by the lone communist chief minister come against the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and her Telangana counterpart and Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao kickstarting efforts to form a so-called ‘Federal Front' with or without the Congress. 

“Regional parties are strong these days. Regional tie-ups can be considered during elections for a real political alternative. There is no point in joining hands with one particular party at the national level,”Vijayan told PTI in an exclusive interview here. 

The draft political resolution adopted at CPI-M's Central Committee meeting in Kolkata in January this year had ruled out any electoral alliance or understanding with the Congress. 

But, the Committee had said that the main objective of the party is to “defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party” and it will focus on "mobilising all secular democratic forces” for that purpose.

Interestingly, on March 30, the CPM announced that it would support the "strongest candidates" who would be in a position to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, which might mean even supporting Congress nominees. 

Also Read: Will vote for Cong to defeat BJP in 2019 polls, says Kerala CPI(M) chief

Continuing his scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, Vijayan said secular minds are disturbed by the happenings around the country which would lead to a movement sweeping away the right-wing government from power. 
Vijayan was in Delhi to attend the Central Committee meeting of the CPI-M early this week. 

“There is a new uprising. Take a look at the farmers' uprising in some states. The states ruled by the BJP are witnessing people's movements,” he said. 

"Trade unions are agitating. The cultural scene in the country is already in trouble. The youth and the campuses across the country are on streets protesting for their democratic rights. There is a need for a real (political) alternative.” 

The chief minister also said it was saddening that certain Constitutional bodies have been acting as a “puppet” in the hands of the government, remarks seen as an attack against the Election Commission of India. 

The poll body faced criticism over its controversial decision to delay the declaration of the Gujarat Asembly polls last year until the last rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

"They (BJP) are destroying the Constitutional bodies of the country. Certain Constitutional bodies have been acting as a puppet in the hands of government.

This is saddening. Secular minds are disturbed by the happenings. Secularism is in great danger here. A movement will begin in the country which will sweep the BJP away from power," he said. 

"What we have to focus on now is how is to effect a change. When we are able to show some difference, it brings an overall change. It may not give us any political advantage but we could bring some change by helping to defeat those who must be defeated," Vijayan added. 

Vijayan, while talking about the recent assembly polls in Tripura where the longstanding bastion of the Left Front collapsed in the saffron wave, said it was the Congress party which lost its base there. 

In the state Assembly elections since 1983, the BJP had never polled more than 2 percent votes in Tripura, except in 1998 when it polled 5.87 percent votes. 

"The Centre's show of authority and a huge money flow resulted in BJP coming to power in Tripura,” he alleged, adding, “The 10 MLAs that the Congress had there now belong to the BJP”. 

He also pointed out that 36 of the BJP candidates fielded in the Tripura election were with the Congress party last time and the grand old party could garner only 1.5 per cent of the vote, when compared to the 36 per cent it got last time. 

"The rest went to BJP. It means that the Congress has became BJP. Along with that they joined hands with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT)," he said. 

"If we look at Uttar Pradesh assembly election last year, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress contested together. SP had considerable influence there but that was not visible in the election. At the same time Congress lost its deposit at many places," he said. 

Referring to the denial of permission for notices for no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha, Vijayan said democratic norms are getting “toppled”. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has cited lack of order in the House for not taking up the notices. 

"The Parliament functions as per a procedure. If a no-confidence motion was moved, and has got enough support, then how can one try to stop it? They were saying that the Speaker was not able to ascertain the number of members inside the house. It's ridiculous. This is a black mark on Indian democracy. It's affecting parliamentary democratic system," he said.

Tags: lok sabha polls, pinarayi vijayan, congress, bjp, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

April Fools' Day 2018 epic tweets

Happy April Fools' Day!
 

David Warner’s wife Candice Warner: Blame me for his ball-tampering crisis

In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, the 31-year-old David Warner spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife Candice Warner watched on. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google ditches its link shortening tool

Google says ‘FDLs are smart URLs that allow you to send existing and potential users to any location within an iOS, Android or web app.”
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Here’s what Jahan told to Delhi Daredevils CEO

After meeting Dua, Jahan told ANI, "I kept my point in front of Hemant sir to not keep Shami in the IPL team until he resolves his family feud." (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Australia struggling with ball-tampering fall-out, says bowling coach David Saker

David Saker said that the loss of captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, all sent home for their part in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test, has deeply affected the players left behind in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Apple to overhaul its privacy options abiding EU's new data regulations

Apple recently released iOS 11.3 update for all its products. The update includes a new privacy splash screen describing their users' privacy and how data is used in the individual applications.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

H-1B visa process to begin from Monday; Indian firms likely to face greater scrutiny

The process of filing petitions for H-1B, considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly skilled Indian professionals, begins on Monday amidst unprecedented scrutiny by the Trump Administration. (Representational image)

GRSE contract for Navy's 4 survey vessels to be signed by middle of 2018

The contract for 4 large survey vessels to be built by defence PSU GRSE for the Indian Navy is expected to be signed by the middle of 2018 with the first vessel of the series slated to be delivered within 2021. (Photo: Representational/Twitter/@indiannavy)

Arijit Shashwat, son of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, arrested for Bihar violence

Arijit Shashwat is the son of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai man abducted in China while speaking to wife on phone, traced

Bana went missing from a market in Yiwu on March 23. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Violence erupts in Rajasthan town after stone-pelting at Hanuman Jayanti procession

Police swung into action soon and dispersed the stone-pelting mob by arresting some people from the two sides. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham