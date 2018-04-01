search on deccanchronicle.com
CBSE paper leak: 2 teachers, coaching centre owner arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 1, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 10:41 am IST
The police said the two teachers took photos of the leaked paper at 9:15 am and sent them to the coaching centre owner.
elhi Police on Sunday morning arrested three people for their alleged role in the CBSE class 12 Economics paper leak case. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday morning arrested three people for their alleged role in the CBSE class 12 Economics paper leak case. Two of the arrested are teachers and one is a coaching centre owner. The arrest has been made on suspicion that they have circulated leaked CBSE question papers on WhatsApp.

According to a report in NDTV, the two accused teachers work at a private school in Delhi and have been identified as Rishabh and Rohit. The coaching center tutor who has been identified as Tokeer.

 

The police said the two teachers clicked photos of paper at 9:15 am and passed it to Tokeer, who passed it to the students. The police further said that the paper was also leaked in handwritten form, for which probe is on.

On Saturday, the police identified the person who had warned the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief on the night before the Class 10 Mathematics test about the question paper leak.

The officer of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police said a Class 10 student had received the Mathematics paper on WhatsApp and he had used his father's e-mail ID to send the mail to the CBSE chairperson.

Also read: Class 10 student warned CBSE chief about paper leak, says Delhi Police

This development came after the police received a reply from Google which identified the e-mail address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail, an official privy to the probe said.

CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal had received an email at 1:30 am on the night before the exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked. The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten Mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.

The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28 to probe the leak of the Class 12 Economics paper and Class 10 Mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

Also read: CBSE received handwritten notes with answers of Economics paper

The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics exams were held on March 26 and March 28 respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

