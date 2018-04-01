Chemists across Tamil Nadu to go on strike on Tuesday

Chennai: Chemist shops across the state will down their shutters on Tuesday from 6am to 6pm to protest against the delay in the formation of Cauvery River Management Board in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association announced to join the agitation with the Traders Association VANIKAR Sangagalin Peramaipu against the central governmnt authorities who failed to form the Cauvery River Management Board as against

the Supreme Court orders.

"It is high time authorities acted on the Supreme Court's order and resolve the long pending problem on Cauvery water issue. Water scarcity and dependency on ground water affects the farmers and business subsequently. We extend our support to the traders association on this and will strike medical services on Tuesday," said S Ramachandran, President of Tamil Nadu Chemists' and Druggists' Association.

Around 33, 000 medical shops in the state are expected to down their shutters from 31 district association affiliated to TNCDA will join the strike with their respective traders association on Tuesday.

However, pharmacies in the hospitals will be open. In case of emergency needs of medicines, drug controller of Tamil Nadu can be contacted.

"Local pharmacies will arrange for the availability of medicines in such situations. All precautions will be taken to avoid any life loss or any emergency managements," said K K Selvan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Chemists' and Druggists' Association.