search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

An attempt to kill University of Hyderabad VC, police arrested two alleged Maoists

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDULEKHA ARAKKAL
Published Apr 1, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 12:44 am IST
The accused were also formerly students of the varsity.
The arrest of two Maoists who had hatched a plan to kill University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile, spoiled hopes of the party to garner trust and support of students.
 The arrest of two Maoists who had hatched a plan to kill University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile, spoiled hopes of the party to garner trust and support of students.

HYDERABAD: The arrest of two Maoists who had hatched a plan to kill University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile, spoiled hopes of the party to garner trust and support of students.

They were said to have believed that by committing the act, it would have led to a lot of students joining the maoist movement.

 

The Vice-Chancellor was unperturbed by the entire hullabaloo and said he had no comment to make as he had received no direct threat or direct alert from the police. He also added that until he did, he would consider the whole episode inconsequential.

Rohith Vemula’s suicide on January 17, 2016, did shake the nation and sparked a debate against caste discrimination in higher educational institutions.

Sunkanna Velpula, one of the students who was expelled with Vemula, says, “Our movement led to frustration among a few students because it was not bearing any fruit. In 2016 itself, a few students had asked us to approach the Maoists but we declined because our movement would get a negative tinge and active protesters would be labelled as sympathisers of Maoists.”

The accused were also formerly students of the varsity. Universities across the city already made their stance clear by not granting admission to students who were politically active. Scrutinisation of posts of students on social media was also being done by university authorities before admission which had led to widespread protests. 

Many educated people trapped by Maoists: SP

An attempt to kill University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor P. Appa Rao was foiled and East Godavari police arrested two alleged Maoists on Friday.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni, who produced the arrested Chandan Kumar Mishra and Ankala Prudvi Raj, told mediapersons here on Saturday that Maoists had hatched a plan to kill Dr Rao. The two were arrested at Pitchukulapadu ‘T’ Junction on the Bhadrachalm-Cherla Road on Friday.

Mr Gunni said that on information, Anti-Naxal Squad personnel were searching vehicles and nabbed the duo. Chandan, 37, and Ankala, 27, met Haribhaushan in December 2017 through a person working on Telangana Vidhya Vedhika and spoke about their interest in Maoist ideology.

The next month they were made to meet Haribhushan in a forest area between Cherala and Venkatapuram. Discussions were also held on the suicide of Vemula Rohith in UoH and its repercussions.  

On receipt of call, Ankala along with Chandan later met Haribhushan and revealed the plan and instructed them to leave a few letter heads of Maoists to be dropped at the site after murdering the VC, Mr Gunni said, adding that a number of well-educated persons were being ‘trapped’ by Maoists.

V-C’s security beefed up

Cyberabad Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said University of Hyderabad V-C Appa Rao was provided with round-the-clock one personal security officer (1+1 security), following a threat after a few incidents at the university. “We will review the security and beef it up depending upon the requirement,” he added.

The Cyberabad police received information from their East Godavari counterparts about the conspiracy of the two Maoist sympathisers to kill the Vice-Chancellor who were arrested on Friday evening.

The police had already provided security to the Vice-Chancellor after the Rohith Vemula issue. The university was on boil after the research scholar committed suicide in July 2015 allegedly due to the harassment of university authorities.

Following the turmoil, students had conducted a protest for days at a stretch resulting in few violent incidents on the campus. Following, an assessment by the intelligence department, the Cyberabad police provided a personal security officer (PSO) to the Vice-Chancellor.

Tags: maoists, rohith vemula
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police. (Photo: PTI)

India deploys more troops along border with China in Arunachal sector

Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce. (Photo: PTI)

TN: MDMK cadre immolates self over environmentally hazardous Neutrino project

The project received an environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on Monday, sparking outrage amongst activists and some political parties. (Photo: Representational)

Medical apathy: 2 patients tied to bed in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab govt sets up committee to keep check on songs promoting drug abuse

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham