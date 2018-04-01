search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s Thoothukudi visit, Rajinikanth slams Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2018, 5:39 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 5:39 am IST
Rajinikanth accused TN government of remaining a “mute spectator” to the agitation against Sterlite’s plant in Thoothukudi district.
Kamal Haasan
 Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Ahead of MNM leader Kamal Haasan’s visit to Thoothukudi to support anti-Sterlite protesters, superstar Rajinikanth accused TN government of remaining a “mute spectator” to the agitation against Sterlite’s plant in Thoothukudi district.

The government, he said, “is remaining as mute spectator” to the Sterlite issue, while the locals are protesting against the plant for 47 days.  “People are suffering and struggling for 47 days saying that they are affected by various diseases due to Sterlite factory… one can’t understand why the government, which granted permission for the functioning of the factory, is viewing this (protest) silently without taking any action,” Rajini tweeted.

 

Tags: kamal haasan, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police. (Photo: PTI)

India deploys more troops along border with China in Arunachal sector

Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce. (Photo: PTI)

TN: MDMK cadre immolates self over environmentally hazardous Neutrino project

The project received an environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on Monday, sparking outrage amongst activists and some political parties. (Photo: Representational)

Medical apathy: 2 patients tied to bed in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab govt sets up committee to keep check on songs promoting drug abuse

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government launched a program named Drug Awareness Prevention Officers under which 35,000 designated officers took an oath to eradicate the drug problem from the state. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham