Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s Thoothukudi visit, Rajinikanth slams Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Ahead of MNM leader Kamal Haasan’s visit to Thoothukudi to support anti-Sterlite protesters, superstar Rajinikanth accused TN government of remaining a “mute spectator” to the agitation against Sterlite’s plant in Thoothukudi district.

The government, he said, “is remaining as mute spectator” to the Sterlite issue, while the locals are protesting against the plant for 47 days. “People are suffering and struggling for 47 days saying that they are affected by various diseases due to Sterlite factory… one can’t understand why the government, which granted permission for the functioning of the factory, is viewing this (protest) silently without taking any action,” Rajini tweeted.