3 encounters underway in South Kashmir; 8 militants killed, 1 arrested

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 9:45 am IST
In Anantnag, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area.
Another encounter broke out in Dragad area of Shopian as militants fired upon a search party of security forces. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: Eight militants were killed and one arrested as three encounters broke out in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

In Anantnag, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area of the district in the early hours, a police official said.

 

He said an unidentified militant was killed in the gunfight, while another was captured. Both the militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and their identity is being ascertained, the official said.

He further said some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation is over.

The official said another encounter broke out in Dragad area of Shopian Sunday morning as militants fired upon a search party of security forces. Security forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunfire, seven militants were killed, he said.

The official added that the operation was on. Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in Kachdoora area of Shopian.

The encounter in Kachdoora is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

