search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

16-day-old infant snatched by monkey in Odisha found dead in well

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
The body of the infant was found in a well near his home on Sunday after a search operation was launched to trace the child.
According to reports, the animal lifted the infant, son of Rama Krushna Nayak of the village, while he was sleeping near his parents inside their house.
 According to reports, the animal lifted the infant, son of Rama Krushna Nayak of the village, while he was sleeping near his parents inside their house.

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a monkey on Saturday morning reportedly snatched a 16-day-old baby boy from his parents and fled to jungle at Talabasta village under Banki police limits in Odisha's Cuttack district.

The body of the infant was found in a well near his home on Sunday after a search operation was launched to trace the child, according to media reports.

 

According to reports, the animal lifted the infant, son of Rama Krushna Nayak of the village, while he was sleeping near his parents inside their house.

"At around 6 am, my sister-in-law had just gone to wash her face while her husband was still sleeping beside the baby. The monkey sneaked into the room and took away the baby," Ramakrushna's younger brother's wife said. On being informed, forest officials and fire personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the baby.

The forest department had formed three teams to trace out the infant. 

The infant's father had resorted to Adhia Puja (prostration) before the village deity praying for safe return of his son. 

Several persons were injured in attack by monkeys in the area few days ago. The local residents expressed displeasure over alleged inaction of the Forest Department despite repeated complaints in this regard.

Tags: monkey snatches baby, baby boy, odisha
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Check your iPhone battery health with iOS 11.3

After updating to the latest iOS 11.3 version, a user can navigate to battery options in the settings app. (Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) > Maximum Capacity).
 

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

Deepening its existing partnership with Humana, or even acquiring the company outright, could be a step toward turning its 4,700 or so US stores into healthcare centres that aim to attract more shoppers over 65. (Representational Image)
 

April Fools' Day 2018 epic tweets

Happy April Fools' Day!
 

David Warner’s wife Candice Warner: Blame me for his ball-tampering crisis

In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, the 31-year-old David Warner spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife Candice Warner watched on. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google ditches its link shortening tool

Google says ‘FDLs are smart URLs that allow you to send existing and potential users to any location within an iOS, Android or web app.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC order banning automatic arrest will dilute SC-ST Act: Govt to tell court

In its review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court this week, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is likely to say that the order will weaken the provisions of the SC/STAct. (Photo: File)

CMB row: DMK calls for TN bandh on Apr 5; to show black flag to PM on visit

The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday. (Photo: DC/File)

Cleanliness rating by passengers to impact contractors’ payments, says Railways

The feedback of passengers will be recorded on a GPS based system leaving no room for error, officials said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Big blow as ISRO loses contact with communication satellite GSAT-6A

ISRO's GSLV-F08 carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite blasts off into the orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Don't favour allying with Cong to defeat BJP; EC a 'puppet': Kerala CM

The remarks by the CM come against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekhar Rao kickstarting efforts to form a so-called ‘Federal Front' with or without the Congress. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham