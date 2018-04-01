search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Indore building collapse: 10 killed; Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 1, 2018, 8:01 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 9:16 am IST
MP CM announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each, to the families of those who died, Rs 50,000 each, for those injured.
Rescue operations are underway in the area and police personnel are attempting to pull out those feared trapped under the rubbles. (Photo: ANI)
 Rescue operations are underway in the area and police personnel are attempting to pull out those feared trapped under the rubbles. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: At least 10 people were killed after a four-storeyed building collapsed in Sarwate area of Indore late on Saturday evening.

Rescue operations are underway in the area and police personnel are attempting to pull out those feared trapped under the rubbles.

 

The building, which hosts a hotel and lodge, collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed for rescue operations.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each, to the families of those who died, Rs 50,000 each, for those injured.

Earlier, he tweeted that he is keeping a close watch on the rescue operations. He also called an urgent meeting with authorities to take stock of the situation.

As per Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving ten dead and three critically injured.

According to the police, nearly 20 people are feared trapped under the debris.

The building housed MS Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery and several other shops. There were 25 rooms in the hotel.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: indore building collapse, building collapses in indore, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple to overhaul its privacy options abiding EU's new data regulations

Apple recently released iOS 11.3 update for all its products. The update includes a new privacy splash screen describing their users' privacy and how data is used in the individual applications.
 

Tesla's crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to the accident

The fatal crash and vehicle fire of the Tesla near Mountain View, California, involved two other cars and delayed traffic for hours. The 38-year-old Tesla driver died at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.
 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1,156 flying squads, 1,255 static surveillance teams deployed in poll-bound K'taka

In the last 24 hours, the flying squads have seized Rs 9,91,700 in cash, 18.90 litres of liquor, eight silk sarees, and 2.46 kg of gold worth Rs 49,17,000. (Photo: File)

No dealings with ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband: Videocon chief

Earlier this week, the ICICI Bank board came out in support of Chanda Kochhar, saying it has full faith and confidence in her. (Photo: File)

Class 10 student warned CBSE chief about paper leak, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28 to probe the leak of the Class 12 Economics paper and Class 10 Mathematics paper. (Photo: PTI)

Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police. (Photo: PTI)

India deploys more troops along border with China in Arunachal sector

Military officials said India is also strengthening its surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on Chinese activities along the borders in the strategically sensitive Tibetan region and has even been regularly deploying choppers to carry out recce. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham