Indore building collapse: 10 killed; Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of dead

Indore: At least 10 people were killed after a four-storeyed building collapsed in Sarwate area of Indore late on Saturday evening.

Rescue operations are underway in the area and police personnel are attempting to pull out those feared trapped under the rubbles.

The building, which hosts a hotel and lodge, collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed for rescue operations.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each, to the families of those who died, Rs 50,000 each, for those injured.

Earlier, he tweeted that he is keeping a close watch on the rescue operations. He also called an urgent meeting with authorities to take stock of the situation.

As per Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving ten dead and three critically injured.

According to the police, nearly 20 people are feared trapped under the debris.

The building housed MS Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery and several other shops. There were 25 rooms in the hotel.

(With ANI inputs)