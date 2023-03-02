Netizens slam college, education system after student commits suicide

Relatives of the student protesting in front of the college on Wednesday. Photo: K. Durga Rao

Hyderabad: The death of a 16-year-old Intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi, on the college premises, due to alleged harassment by teachers and staffers, caused much uproar and concern among city residents.

Many took to social media platforms, tagging the institution, state ministers and education officials, to question them about a lack of measures to ensure the well-being of students.

The Twitter handles of minister K.T. Rama Rao, @KTRBRS, the office of the Chief Minister, @TelanganaCMO, and the Chief Secretary, @TelanganaCS, were among the most tagged to such posts.

Netizens demanded a ban on the college and the cancellation of the institution’s licence.

A Twitter user, Balakrishna B., said, “@KTRBRS @TelanganaCMO @TelanganaCS Govt of Telangana should ban #SriChaitanya group of colleges from next academic. These colleges are not working for service rather are money minting places playing with lives of students #BanSriChaitanyaColleges.”

Another city dweller, Srivani Sailaja, posted, “Still this #SriChaitanya hasn't stopped torturing students? @KTRBRS @TelanganaCMO Is there a way to scrap license of these SriChaitanya fellows to run educational institutions?”

“High time #SriChaitanya & #Narayana institutions should be closed forever. Hope @SabithaindraTRS takes strict action against the management,” tweeted Vinutha Vavetemu.

As the posts started getting aggressive, it also led to a debate on if parents were also to blame.

Twitter user Vamsi Abburi posted: “What’s the parents’ contribution here? This is not the end, we will see a lot like this near future. The system itself in these institutions are worst! Prisoners in prisons might live better lives than students who study in sri chaitanya.”

Another user, Pranay Sembangi tweeted, “Is this the mistake of student or parent or institute or society,...? #sucide #education #SriChaitanya”.

Amid the debate, most users were united in their demand for justice and compensation to the victim’s family.