  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2023 SC directs to provid ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2023, 10:26 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 10:26 am IST
Ambani family (PTI)
 Ambani family (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z-plus security to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India and abroad.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said on Monday it was of considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay.

Highest Z+ Security Cover provided to respondent nos. 2 to 6 (Ambanis) shall be available all across India and the same is to be ensured by the State of Maharashtra and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Highest Level Z+ Security Cover, as per the policy of Government of India, be also provided, while respondent nos. 2 to 6 are travelling abroad and the same shall be ensured by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the bench said.

The top court said the entire expenses and cost of providing Z+ security cover to Ambanis within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

It said that looking into the business activities of Ambanis within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area.

We find that the security cover provided to the respondent nos. 2 to 6 has been the subject matter of controversy at different places and in different high courts, the bench said.

The top court's order came on an application filed by petitioner Bikash Saha seeking clarification of its July 22, 2022 order by which it had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

It had allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the Tripura High Court's direction on a PIL.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the Central government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them. 

...
Tags: mukesh ambani, ambani family, z-plus security to mukesh ambani
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 01 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

AP state-level police recruitment board chairman Manish Kumar Sinha said these posts covered civil, men and women; and SCT reserve sub-inspectors. (Representational DC Image)

57,923 candidates qualify in written test for SI recruitment

DGP Rajendranath Reddy felicitated the officers who won the medals, at his office on Tuesday. (Image Source: Twitter))

AP police wins all-India third place at 66th Police Meet

Workers install markers along the proposed route for Hyderabad Airport Metro, at Nanakramguda road on Tuesday. (R. Pavan/DC)

Hyderabad Airport Metro survey ready

The girl students at the Govt Girls High School Sultanbazar in Koti are quenching their thirst with minimum drinking water available in pots. Many students are bringing drinking water from their homes due to minimum drinking water availability in the school. (P.Surendra/DC)

IMD predicts normal summer



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to entertain Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI officials in the excise policy case, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka

BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till Mar 3

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo: ANI)

Mysuru-Bengaluru highway toll collection after inauguration by PM

A view of Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275. (Photo By Arrangement)

Delhi HC dismisses challenge to Agnipath scheme

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->