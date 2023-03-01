  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2023 Atishi, Saurabh Bhar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be Delhi ministers

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:36 pm IST
AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj (ANI)
 AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, sources claimed on Wednesday.

The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

...
