Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 Three hijab-clad stu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three hijab-clad students denied entry to Govt Women's College, Udupi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 1, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
The three girls were among the students who had approached the High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the class
Last week, the students had approached the Deputy Director of Pre University requesting to postpone the examination till the High Court gave its final judgment. (Representational image: PTI)
 Last week, the students had approached the Deputy Director of Pre University requesting to postpone the examination till the High Court gave its final judgment. (Representational image: PTI)

Mangaluru: Three girl students of the pre-university Women’s college at Udupi, who came to the institution wearing hijab, were not allowed to attend the science practical examination. The college principal denied entry quoting the Karnataka High Court's interim order.

The three girls were among the students who had approached the High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the class.

 

Last week, the students had approached the Deputy Director of Pre University requesting to postpone the examination till the High Court gave its final judgment. The request was turned down and the exams were held as per the schedule on Monday.

“Today was the final practical exam. We had completed the record books and reached the college to attend the practical exam. It was so disheartening when our principal threatened us saying ‘You’ve five minutes to leave, if u don’t, I will file a police complaint,’ Almas, one of the students, tweeted.

 

Since they were stopped by the principal from entering the class, the girls returned home.

College sources said that the Principal tried to convince the students to remove their Hijab and attend the examination to which the girls did not agree.

Meanwhile, the Principal clarified that he spoke to the students about the High Court interim order and the need to follow it. The girls, however, opted to return home.

...
Tags: karnataka high court, karnataka hijab controversy
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala High Court verdict on MediaOne appeal against ban on Wednesday

Indian nationals hold the tricolour before boarding a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (PTI Photo)

India's evacuation programme most active among all nations: Govt sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi briefs President Kovind on Ukraine crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Students show the thumbs-up sign before boarding the flight in Bucharest. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India's evacuation programme most active among all nations: Govt sources

Indian nationals hold the tricolour before boarding a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine crisis: Twitter handle 'OpGanga', WhatsApp help Indians during tough times

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 6,915 new Covid infections; active cases below 1 lakh after two months

Nuvaxovid vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen in a refrigerator at the CIZ Tegel vaccination center in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi briefs President Kovind on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->