Three hijab-clad students denied entry to Govt Women's College, Udupi

Mangaluru: Three girl students of the pre-university Women’s college at Udupi, who came to the institution wearing hijab, were not allowed to attend the science practical examination. The college principal denied entry quoting the Karnataka High Court's interim order.

The three girls were among the students who had approached the High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the class.

Last week, the students had approached the Deputy Director of Pre University requesting to postpone the examination till the High Court gave its final judgment. The request was turned down and the exams were held as per the schedule on Monday.

“Today was the final practical exam. We had completed the record books and reached the college to attend the practical exam. It was so disheartening when our principal threatened us saying ‘You’ve five minutes to leave, if u don’t, I will file a police complaint,’ Almas, one of the students, tweeted.

Since they were stopped by the principal from entering the class, the girls returned home.

College sources said that the Principal tried to convince the students to remove their Hijab and attend the examination to which the girls did not agree.

Meanwhile, the Principal clarified that he spoke to the students about the High Court interim order and the need to follow it. The girls, however, opted to return home.