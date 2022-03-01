Students forced to forsake luggage at Romanian border

HYDERABAD: Several Indian students including Telugus, who crossed the Ukraine-Romanian border amidst tight security checks, were forced to abandon their luggage at the border before boarding flights back to India.

Meanwhile, security forces in Romania refused to allow students to stay in Ukraine following amicable discussions taking place between Ukraine and Russia.

Telugu students, who arrived on Monday from Ukraine, said they had a tough time crossing the border at Romania and their luggage was abandoned as they were unable to bring them along with them to their native places. Priya, a resident of Warangal, who arrived from the Romanian border of Ukraine explained her ordeal that the security forces did not allow them to carry luggage even though the consultancy staff arranged transportation.

"There were a lot of communication problems between the university management, students, Embassy and consultancy officials. Embassy and university officials provided transportation from Ukraine to reach the border. However, we had to walk at least 30 kilometres to reach the Romanian border. After we walked 10 hours (30 kilometres) to reach the Romanian border, the security forces deployed at the border checkpoint detained us asking to show permission letters. Even as the consultancy officials’ arranged buses and other vehicles at the border to pick up students, the security forces denied entry," Priya said.

The consultancy officials played a key role in collecting details of students of respective universities in Ukraine and made arrangements with the assistance of Embassy officials.

"When we reached the Romanian border, we were shocked to see a crowd of Indian students including Telugu speaking students. The security forces allowed only Nigerian and neighbouring country students. The security forces asked us why we were leaving Ukraine without any permission from the government," said Supriya, a resident of Hyderabad.

With thousands being evacuated from Ukraine following the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukraine government gave relaxation in the day curfew stating that citizens including foreign students not to leave the country and they would bring back normalcy in Kyiv, capital city of Ukraine and other places.

More than 8,000 students from India reached the Romanian border and are waiting to cross the border to get flights. "What we noticed was that there was no proper representative from the Indian Embassy or Indian government at the border to monitor the situation to make students cross the border smoothly," students said.