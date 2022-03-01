SCCL secures award for water conservation

Singareni Collieries has received the Best Industry Award in Corporate Social Responsibility from Sri.T.Harish Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Finance & Health in a National Convention on Rivers conducted by Telangana water Resources development Corporation on 27th, Feb. (Photo: Twitter)

PEDDAPALLI: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SSCL) has secured an award under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for taking up several measures for conserving water. The award was given by Indian Peninsular River Basin Council and Indian Himalayan River Basin Council at National Convention of Rivers held at Hyderabad.

SCCL had constructed around 200 water harvesting structures in Ramagundam and Srirampur areas, apart from several check dams, to tap rain water and increase ground water table in the region. It has already received appreciation for pumping water from mines to benefit farmers.

The company has been conferred the award in recognition of these efforts. Its personnel and finance director Balaram and general manager (Coordinator) K. Suryanarayana received the award from TS finance minister T. Harish Rao in presence of Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeswhar Reddy, MLC, and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Balaram said SCCL spends ₹ 70 crore annually on CSR, mainly focusing on protection of environment and conservation of water. The award is a much-needed boost for management of the collieries in taking up such activities in future, he added.

Incidentally, SCCL has also bagged awards for planting six crore saplings in Singareni coal belt region, developing urban forests using Miyawaki method, and generation of hydel and solar power.