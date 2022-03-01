Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 Nagaland SIT report ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nagaland SIT report ready on violent border incident: State minister

ANI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 2:18 pm IST
The minister, V Kashiho Sangtam, added that the forensic report is awaited after which the SIT will submit its finding
The graves of 12 civilians, killed by Indian army soldiers on Dec. 4, lie in a row in Oting village, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (Photo: AP/File)
 The graves of 12 civilians, killed by Indian army soldiers on Dec. 4, lie in a row in Oting village, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (Photo: AP/File)

Kohima: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still awaiting the report of the forensic laboratory in the border violence incident in which 14 civilians from the state had died.

Nagaland Minister for soil and water conservation V Kashiho Sangtam told ANI that the SIT has completed its investigations and is ready with the report. But the forensic report is awaited after which the SIT will submit its findings, he said.

 

"The SIT which was formed by the Nagaland government to probe the deaths of 14 civilians in Mon district in the violent border skirmish will submit its report soon. The SIT is yet to receive the forensic laboratory report. The SIT will submit its findings after receiving the forensic report. The state government will take a decision on the matter after receiving the SIT report," Sangtam added.

The border violence had led to deaths of 14 civilians and one security personnel also killed and many were injured that took place between Tiru and Oting villages in the Mon district on December 4 and 5, last year.

 

Earlier, the SIT had examined and recorded statements of the officers and jawans of 21 Para Special Forces who were allegedly involved in the firing incident.

On the other, Sangtam on the issue of the border dispute between the two neighbouring states said that the issue between Assam and Nagaland is now in the Supreme Court.

"Whenever the Supreme Court will give the verdict, both states will come together to resolve the inter-state border issue," the Minister said.

...
Tags: nagaland violence
Location: India, Nagaland, Kohima


Latest From Nation

This general view shows the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (Image used for representational purposes/AFP)

Indian student killed in shelling in Kharkiv, says foreign ministry

Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (Photo: PTI)

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv 'urgently'

AICC Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah with party workers, during the resumption of their Mekedatu 'padayatra' demanding the implemention of Mekedatu project. (PTI)

Mekedatu padayatra enters Bengaluru city, Congress chief apologises for traffic jams

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Students show the thumbs-up sign before boarding the flight in Bucharest. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India's evacuation programme most active among all nations: Govt sources

Indian nationals hold the tricolour before boarding a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine crisis: Twitter handle 'OpGanga', WhatsApp help Indians during tough times

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 6,915 new Covid infections; active cases below 1 lakh after two months

Nuvaxovid vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen in a refrigerator at the CIZ Tegel vaccination center in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->