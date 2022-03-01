Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 Mekedatu padayatra e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mekedatu padayatra enters Bengaluru city, Congress chief apologises for traffic jams

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 1:33 pm IST
This is the second leg of the march that ended abruptly in Ramanagara on January 13, when the third wave of the COVID-19 had peaked
AICC Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah with party workers, during the resumption of their Mekedatu 'padayatra' demanding the implemention of Mekedatu project. (PTI)
 AICC Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah with party workers, during the resumption of their Mekedatu 'padayatra' demanding the implemention of Mekedatu project. (PTI)

Bengaluru: With Congress' 'padayatra' (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, entering Bengaluru, party state President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday apologised to the people of the city, as their march is expected to create traffic jams in parts of the city till March 3.

Also accusing the ruling BJP of trying to stop the padayatra by creating trouble and booking cases against Congress leaders, citing violation of rules, out of "political vengeance", he said his party will not bow down to such threats.

 

"I want to apologise to the people of Bengaluru, as there will be traffic trouble in parts of Bengaluru for next three days. There may be traffic trouble for three days that's all, but it will solve your water related issues for the next 50 years. Our fight is for the people of the state and citizens of Bengaluru. So, please cooperate and march with us," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed that apartment associations, factory owners, industrialists and common people have come forward to join the fight for water, cutting across party lines.

 

The padayatra on its third day today will be covering a distance of 15.8 km to reach Jayadeva Junction in the city from near Kengeri.

This is the second leg of the march that ended abruptly in Ramanagara on January 13, when the third wave of the COVID-19 had peaked.

The 'padayatra 2.0' with the theme Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right), that resumed on Sunday, will culminate at the National College Ground in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on March 3, after covering a total distance of 79.8 kilometres.

Noting that the padayatra has entered the city, the KPCC chief alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and Joint Commissioner through their staff have removed some banners put out by the party, and only after intervention of leaders it was stopped.

 

"If they had continued to remove our banners, I would have asked our workers to remove banners of Yediyurappa (greeting on his birthday), and by several legislators (BJP) on account of Shivaratri, put across the city. Law should be same for everyone," he said.

He even went on to ask BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to name the Corporation office as BJP office, as he accused them of working in favour of the ruling party.

An FIR has been registered against 38 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, for holding the march on Sunday in violation of COVID-19 rules, which names Congress leaders like Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah, among several others.

 

The prevailing COVID norms carry a ban on rallies, dharnas and protests.

Shivakumar alleged that the BJP government has not withdrawn COVID curbs and has extended it with an intention to stop Congress' padayatra, and it is nothing but politics.

He questioned as to how the BJP and saffron organisations are allowed to hold political events and rallies, and restrictions were only applicable to Congress' march and rallies.

"We won't fear jail threats...we will fight against it, summons have been issued to us, but our march will continue. Let police remove their uniform and wear BJP dress. They are just following their (BJP) instructions. Sun will rise and the sun will set, no one is permanent. We have a list of police officers who are troubling us, we will answer them when the time comes," he added.

 

The march is also being seen politically, keeping in mind the BBMP elections, with the padayatra covering about 15 assembly constituencies in the city in the days to come.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed.

The estimated Rs 9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW power. 

 

 

...
Tags: mekedatu padayatra, karnataka congress
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (Photo: PTI)

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv 'urgently'

The graves of 12 civilians, killed by Indian army soldiers on Dec. 4, lie in a row in Oting village, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (Photo: AP/File)

Nagaland SIT report ready on violent border incident: State minister

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

Last week, the students had approached the Deputy Director of Pre University requesting to postpone the examination till the High Court gave its final judgment. (Representational image: PTI)

Three hijab-clad students denied entry to Govt Women's College, Udupi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Students show the thumbs-up sign before boarding the flight in Bucharest. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India's evacuation programme most active among all nations: Govt sources

Indian nationals hold the tricolour before boarding a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine crisis: Twitter handle 'OpGanga', WhatsApp help Indians during tough times

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 6,915 new Covid infections; active cases below 1 lakh after two months

Nuvaxovid vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen in a refrigerator at the CIZ Tegel vaccination center in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->