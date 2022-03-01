Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 Jaishankar assures C ...
Jaishankar assures CMs of all states help in Ukraine evacuation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 1, 2022, 2:32 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 8:19 am IST
The ministry has set up helplines in our embassies depending on which order the person concerned is moving towards
Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)
Vijayawada: Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar has written to all chief ministers. assuring them all help with regard to evacuation of students and other Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine to safety.

The Union minister noted on Monday that the state governments would be getting anxious inquiries from the families of students and other Indian nationals who were still in Ukraine and added that his ministry has set up a helpline for the public. The toll free number is: 1800118797/+91 11-23012113/23014104/23017905.

 

The ministry has also set up separate helplines in our embassies depending on which order the person concerned is moving towards.

Romania:+40 732 124309/771 632567/745 161631/740 528123.

Poland:+48 225400000/795850877/792712511.

Hungary:+36 308517373/13257742/13257743.

Slovakia:+421 252631377/252962916/951697560.

The Union minister said that if there were any particular concerns or information, the CMs were free to contact his office directly at the email or via the WhatsApp Nos. +91 9871288796 or +91 102229322.

He also said that the ministry was taking cognisance of all the enquiries and information and promised that all such enquiries would be attended to by a team of MEA representatives on the ground.

 

Tags: indians in ukraine, russia-ukraine war
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


