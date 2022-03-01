Telugus to PM Modi: Lobby with Putin

Indian students stranded in Ukraine wait at a railway station after being denied permission to board trains by local police, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (PTI)

Visakhapatanam: Nearly 5000 students stranded in the highly sensitive war zone like Kharkiv, close to Russia, suggest the Indian government to help them board flights at either the nearby Russian Belgorod international airport or at Kharkiv airport.

At present, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is evacuating the students from the relatively trouble-free western parts neighbouring Poland and Romania, but are not able to help the Indians in the war-hit eastern parts of Ukraine like Kharkiv.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Kharkiv, medical student N Prasad said, “We are still hiding in our flats or bunkers when many Indians are safely reaching their home under Operation Ganga. If Prime Minister Modi helps us, we will also be able to reach India. The Kharkiv and Belgorod airports are near to us, less than 90km away from our locations. We have to travel at least 1,000km if the Poland and Rumania airports are suggested.”

Buddala Veera Venkata Satyannarayana, father of Rishitha studying MBBS at Kharkiv national university, from Karapa near Kakinada in East Godavari, said “Belgorod airport in Russia is 91km from Kharkiv. We hope PM Modi will do the needful to help these students to return to India at the earliest.”

Another student Navya from Kharkiv told DC that she expected the Indian government to help them have a safe exit from Ukraine.