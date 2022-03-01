Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 Indian embassy in Uk ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv 'urgently'

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 2:30 pm IST
In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means
Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.

In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.

 

"All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the embassy said.

The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, russia-ukraine war, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The graves of 12 civilians, killed by Indian army soldiers on Dec. 4, lie in a row in Oting village, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (Photo: AP/File)

Nagaland SIT report ready on violent border incident: State minister

AICC Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah with party workers, during the resumption of their Mekedatu 'padayatra' demanding the implemention of Mekedatu project. (PTI)

Mekedatu padayatra enters Bengaluru city, Congress chief apologises for traffic jams

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

Last week, the students had approached the Deputy Director of Pre University requesting to postpone the examination till the High Court gave its final judgment. (Representational image: PTI)

Three hijab-clad students denied entry to Govt Women's College, Udupi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Nagaland SIT report ready on violent border incident: State minister

The graves of 12 civilians, killed by Indian army soldiers on Dec. 4, lie in a row in Oting village, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (Photo: AP/File)

Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Students show the thumbs-up sign before boarding the flight in Bucharest. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India's evacuation programme most active among all nations: Govt sources

Indian nationals hold the tricolour before boarding a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine crisis: Twitter handle 'OpGanga', WhatsApp help Indians during tough times

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->