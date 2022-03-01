Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 India reports 6,915 ...
India reports 6,915 new Covid infections; active cases below 1 lakh after two months

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 9:53 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 9:53 am IST
A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
Nuvaxovid vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen in a refrigerator at the CIZ Tegel vaccination center in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)
 Nuvaxovid vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen in a refrigerator at the CIZ Tegel vaccination center in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 6,915 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,29,31,045, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases have declined to 92,472, now comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,24,550, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

 

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 180 new fatalities include 110 from Kerala and 20 from Goa.

A total of 5,14,023 deaths have been reported so far in the country -- 1,43,701 from Maharashtra, 65,333 from Kerala, 39,950 from Karnataka, 38,004 from Tamil Nadu, 26,122 from Delhi, 23,456 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,176 from West Bengal.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

...
Tags: india covid deaths, india covid 19, india covid handling, india covid second wave, india covid third wave, india covid-19 vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


