Government schools in TS to have 12 amenities from next academic year

Government schools in Telangana will be equipped with good furniture, buildings, clean toilets, potable drinking water, digital classrooms, library, and quality mid-day meals. (AP file photo)

ADILABAD: State government will create 12 basic facilities in select government schools in Telangana under its “Mana Basti / Uru, Mana Badi” programme being implemented from the next academic year starting June.

The most significant aspect is introduction of education in English medium in all government schools. This will encourage poor and middle-class students to send their children to government schools. The parents, preferring English-medium education for future growth of their children, are finding it difficult to admit their children into private schools because of high fees that they are charging.

In addition, government schools will be equipped with good furniture, buildings, clean toilets, potable drinking water, digital classrooms, library, and quality mid-day meals. In other words, schools will get a facelift, so that parents willingly admit their children into government schools.

Adilabad district education officials are planning to impart training to select teachers in imparting education to students in English medium during the summer holidays. 260 government schools will be covered under the programme in Nirmal district alone.

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said with toning up of government schools in this manner, state government will bring about a revolutionary change in education system within Telangana during the next three years.

He called up NRIs settled in other countries, who studied in government schools, to extend help to such schools in their native villages.