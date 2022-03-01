AP makes efforts with Telugu Associations to help stranded students reach home safely

Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (PTI Photo)

Vijayawada: The AP government is trying to contact Telugu associations in Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia — countries bordering Ukraine — to use their links to get in touch with Telugu students stranded by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The task force committee appointed by the government under the chairmanship of principal secretary M.T. Krishna Babu is also trying to get in touch with Telugu residents in Poland who are providing accommodation to their compatriots at the Ukraine border.

Babu said that a meeting was conducted with the chairman, APNRTS, and advisers to the Chief Minister on international affairs to identify the people of Telugu origin settled in countries neighbouring Ukraine who could facilitate transport, accommodation, food and other support to the Telugu students at the border posts till flights were arranged to bring them back to India.

The committee gathered information about 537 students hailing from AP who are stuck in Ukraine. The district-wise break up the students includes: Anantapur 25; Chittoor 32; East Godavari 54; Guntur 45; Krishna 80; Kurnool 18; Prakasam 32; Nellore 22; Srikakulam 12; Kadapa 18; Visakhapatnam 17; West Godavari 38 and Vizianagaram 10.

Of them, 32 students have reached AP in five flights that have landed at Delhi and Mumbai.

It was found that students from AP were admitted in 14 universities. A majority of them were admitted at five universities, and the maximum number of them in Zaporizhia State Medical Univeristy located in the southeastern part which is witnessing minor bombing incidents. These popular universities apart from Zaporizhia university are Kyiv Medical University of UAFM, Kyiv; Odessa National Medical University; Kharkiv National Medical University and; Vinnytsya O.O. Bogomolets National Medical University.

As per Operation Ganga schedule of the ministry of external affairs, four flights are scheduled to arrive in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday and another four on March 1.