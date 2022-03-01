Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 AP makes efforts wit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP makes efforts with Telugu Associations to help stranded students reach home safely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 1:36 am IST
The task force committee gathered information about 537 students hailing from AP who are stuck in Ukraine
Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (PTI Photo)
 Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (PTI Photo)

Vijayawada: The AP government is trying to contact Telugu associations in Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia — countries bordering Ukraine — to use their links to get in touch with Telugu students stranded by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The task force committee appointed by the government under the chairmanship of principal secretary M.T. Krishna Babu is also trying to get in touch with Telugu residents in Poland who are providing accommodation to their compatriots at the Ukraine border.

 

Babu said that a meeting was conducted with the chairman, APNRTS, and advisers to the Chief Minister on international affairs to identify the people of Telugu origin settled in countries neighbouring Ukraine who could facilitate transport, accommodation, food and other support to the Telugu students at the border posts till flights were arranged to bring them back to India.

The committee gathered information about 537 students hailing from AP who are stuck in Ukraine. The district-wise break up the students includes: Anantapur 25; Chittoor 32; East Godavari 54; Guntur 45; Krishna 80; Kurnool 18; Prakasam 32; Nellore 22; Srikakulam 12; Kadapa 18; Visakhapatnam 17; West Godavari 38 and Vizianagaram 10.

 

Of them, 32 students have reached AP in five flights that have landed at Delhi and Mumbai.

It was found that students from AP were admitted in 14 universities. A majority of them were admitted at five universities, and the maximum number of them in Zaporizhia State Medical Univeristy located in the southeastern part which is witnessing minor bombing incidents. These popular universities apart from Zaporizhia university are Kyiv Medical University of UAFM, Kyiv; Odessa National Medical University; Kharkiv National Medical University and; Vinnytsya O.O. Bogomolets National Medical University.

 

As per Operation Ganga schedule of the ministry of external affairs, four flights are scheduled to arrive in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday and another four on March 1.

...
Tags: telugu associations, russia-ukraine war
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The court appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government and Dr G. Srinivas Rao, director, public health and family welfare in taking timely steps in curtailing the fast-spreading Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron in the state. (DC)

HC seeks Covid-19 status report, pats TS for timely action

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC/S. SURENDER REDDY)

Budget session from March 7, sans Governor’s address

The last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan commissioned the hospital, built on 26.5 acres of land abutting the river Musi, and it was designed by British architect Vincent Jerome Esch. (DC)

OGH premises to get makeover, edifice to be untouched

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)

Jaishankar assures CMs of all states help to evacuate stranded people in Ukraine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Scheduled international passenger flights suspended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28. (Photo: AFP/File)

India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council meets at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 27, 2022. (Andrea Renault/AFP / AFP)

India may see fourth Covid wave around June 2022: IIT Kanpur study

An official checks the temperature of a voter as part of precaution against COVID-19 as she arrives to cast her vote for the Punjab State Assembly elections on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Photo: AP)

India to face extreme heat, food and water scarcity if emissions not cut: IPCC report

Spicejet, AI Express, IndiGo to operate special evacuation flights for Indians

India on Saturday began the evacuation of its citizens from Romania and Hungary -- countries sharing borders with Ukraine -- as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed since February 24 when the military offensive began. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->