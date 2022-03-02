Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 AP logs 141 Covid ca ...
AP logs 141 Covid cases, two deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2022, 3:11 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Health authorities discharged 450 patients after recovery
Of a total of 3,31,17,181 samples tested so far, 23,17,953 persons were infected, of which 23,01,210 have recovered while 2,014 are still infected. (Representational Image/ PTI)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh registered 141 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, against 71 cases and one death reported on Monday. Health authorities discharged 450 patients after recovery.

Meanwhile, 11,571 samples were tested on Tuesday. Of a total of 3,31,17,181 samples tested so far, 23,17,953 persons were infected, of which 23,01,210 have recovered while 2,014 are still infected.

 

Krishna reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 41, followed by 23 in West Godavari, 16 each in East Godavari and Guntur, 12 each in Anantapur and Chittoor, seven in Visakhapatnam, five in Kadapa, three each in Nellore and Prakasam, two in Vizianagaram, one in Srikakulam. No cases were reported in Kurnool district.  

One death each was reported in Guntur and Krishna, taking the death toll to 14,729.

...
