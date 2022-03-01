Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 Air India flight car ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 9:19 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 9:19 am IST
The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touched down the runway at 7.40 am
Students show the thumbs-up sign before boarding the flight in Bucharest. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
 Students show the thumbs-up sign before boarding the flight in Bucharest. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Mumbai: An Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from war-torn Ukraine landed here from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning, an airline spokesperson said.

The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touched down the runway at 7.40 am, he said.

 

An aircraft to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine had left from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for Bucharest on Monday.

This is the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-hit Ukraine since February 27.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, russia-ukraine war, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 01 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Nuvaxovid vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen in a refrigerator at the CIZ Tegel vaccination center in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)

India reports 6,915 new Covid infections; active cases below 1 lakh after two months

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine crisis: Twitter handle 'OpGanga', WhatsApp help Indians during tough times

Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections, in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Manipur polls: 78 pc voting in Phase-1 amid sporadic violence

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi welcomes Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

India sends four ministers to oversee evacuations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India sends four ministers to oversee evacuations

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi welcomes Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Manipur polls: 78 pc voting in Phase-1 amid sporadic violence

Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections, in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Scheduled international passenger flights suspended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28. (Photo: AFP/File)

India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council meets at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 27, 2022. (Andrea Renault/AFP / AFP)

Jaishankar assures CMs of all states help in Ukraine evacuation

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->