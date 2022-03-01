Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2022 36 Kerala students s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

36 Kerala students stranded in Ukraine evacuated, says state govt

ANI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 3:55 pm IST
As many as 36 students hailing from Kerala arrived from Ukraine on Monday evening
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at Kerala House, in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
  Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at Kerala House, in Navi Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi: As many as 36 students hailing from Kerala arrived from Ukraine on Monday evening and 25 of them left for Kochi and the rest for Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala government tweeted on Tuesday, "Kerala students update: Among 36 students arrived from Ukraine to Delhi yesterday evening, 25 left for kochi by Vistara UK 883 at 5.35 (arrival 8.45) and 11 left for Trivandrum by Vistara UK 895 at 8.10 (arrival 11.25)."

 

These students were brought back under 'Operation Ganga'.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised its nationals to leave the capital city Kyiv "urgently today" amid the deteriorating security situation due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv: All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

A special evacuation flight will depart from New Delhi to Kosice, Slovakia today to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be on-board the flight, travelling as a special envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation.

 

The SpiceJet flight is scheduled to depart at 3:30 PM from New Delhi and is scheduled to arrive in Kosice, Slovakia at 7:50 PM IST.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, russia-ukraine war, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar. (Image: Twitter/NasirKhuehami)

Indian embassy did not reach out to students: Father of student killed in shelling

Citizens hold placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: AP/File)

Hijab case: Admin of 'Mangalore Muslims', others booked for derogatory remarks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Two govt officials deployed to help Ukraine evacuees: Karnataka CM

Student from Karnataka killed in shelling in Kharkiv, says foreign ministry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian student killed in shelling in Kharkiv, says foreign ministry

This general view shows the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (Image used for representational purposes/AFP)

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv 'urgently'

Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise. (Twitter)

Nagaland SIT report ready on violent border incident: State minister

The graves of 12 civilians, killed by Indian army soldiers on Dec. 4, lie in a row in Oting village, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (Photo: AP/File)

Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Students show the thumbs-up sign before boarding the flight in Bucharest. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->