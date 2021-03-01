Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2021 PM Modi takes first ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2021, 9:55 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 12:04 pm IST
Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister
The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)
 The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister, sources said.

 

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

 

Sister Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be seen in the picture posted by Modi.

The prime minister went to AIIMS without any arrangement of "route" on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people, the sources said.

Nurse Niveda later told reporters that the prime minister, after being administered the vaccine shot, remarked "Laga bhi diya, pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn't even feel it)."

Niveda said she has been working with AIIMS for three years now and is currently posted at the vaccine centre.

 

"We found out PM sir is coming for vaccination this morning. When I came here only then I got to know that sir is coming. It was really nice to meet sir," she said.

He has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and will need his second dose in 28 days, the nurse said.

"He talked with us, asked us from where we belong," she said.

Rosamma Anil, the nurse from Kerala, said it was very nice to meet the prime minister and added that he was "very comfortable".

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

 

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

...
Tags: covid vaccination, pm modi takes covid vaccine, pm takes first dose of the covid-19 vaccine at aiims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu detained at Tirupati airport, stages sit-in protest

The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (L), Addl. DGP N Sanjeev. (DC Image)

AP Elections: SEC limits campaigners to just five for municipal polls

Amit Shah addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally In Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Image credit : Twitter/@AmitShah)

Shah tries to seal seat deal with Tamil Nadu CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTT platforms and digital news

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

Mamata rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

West Bengal state Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, pillion rides on an electric two wheeler driven by minister Firhad Hakim symbolizing a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP)

India, China push for steady pullback

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

COVID-19: 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs

A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for COVID-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham