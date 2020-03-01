Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2020 Women come out in su ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Women come out in support of Delhi violence victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 1, 2020, 2:32 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 2:32 am IST
Ms Sujatha Surepally of Dalit Women Collective said the Delhi riots resembled the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Members of various women’s organisations hold a meeting in solidarity with the victims of the recent violence in Delhi, at the Somajiguda Press Club, on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy)
 Members of various women’s organisations hold a meeting in solidarity with the victims of the recent violence in Delhi, at the Somajiguda Press Club, on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Women’s organisations and transgender associations expressed solidarity with the victims of Delhi riots. Almost 30 organisations expressed support during a roundtable conference held in the city on Saturday.

Women and Transgender Organisation, Dalit Women’s Collective, Hyderabad Muslim Women’s Forum, Progressive Organisation for Women, Montfort Social Institutions were among those who took part in the event. It was organised by the Women and Transgender Organisations Joint Action Committee.

 

Ms Sunitha, one of the organisers, said  the violence in Delhi was unleashed on a particular community along with the local police. At least 42 people have died in the violence and more than 200 injured.

She said this was done to silence the peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and its attempt to conduct the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Women are protesting against the CAA-NRC-NPR throughout India to protect and safeguard the secular spirit of the country.

Ms Sunitha said the NRC would impact every citizen. It would primarily impact the poor, the marginalized, the illiterate, the displaced and people without documents. “It will impact the people who are at a disadvantage. This violence is basically to silence this protest.”

Ms Sujatha Surepally of Dalit Women Collective said the Delhi riots resembled the 2002 Gujarat riots. “This is not an issue between Hindus and Muslims. It is the fundamentalist groups that are promoting Hindutva ideology, BJP-sponsored social media which is spreading lies, misguiding the youth and promoting hate,” Ms Surepally said.

She asked, “when you (the Centre) want to ban beef, why is it that there is so much of beef being exported? Is it because those slaughterhouse are owned by the upper caste creamy layer.”

Ms Vyjayanthi Vasanta Mogli, a transgender activist, said inter-sex babies were abandoned by their parents at their birth. “Many don’t know who their parents are, the NRC will force them to be homeless.”

Ms K. Sajaya from the JAC Women and Transgender. Hyderabad, said, “we will stand by them, During Independence, India chose to be secular, Now the BJP and RSS wants to kill secularism in India, they want to promote Hindutva Ideology which is not the Hindu ideology.”

She alleged that the RSS which had never been a part of the freedom struggle, was instigating communal violence.

...
Tags: delhi riots, muslim women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The filing of the ARRs forms a crucial part of the proceedings of TSERC which evaluates the financial requirements of the discoms as laid out in these documents.

Hyderabad: 2 discoms seek more time to file ARR

Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi riots: Cops’ role under lens

Telangana High Court.

Virus: Telangana High Court asks report

They sought clarification from the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who reportedly favoured the decision to do away with tax exemption for disabled soldiers

Hyderabad: Army veterans fume at Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 2 discoms seek more time to file ARR

The filing of the ARRs forms a crucial part of the proceedings of TSERC which evaluates the financial requirements of the discoms as laid out in these documents.

Delhi riots: Cops’ role under lens

Arvind Kejriwal.

Virus: Telangana High Court asks report

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Army veterans fume at Centre

They sought clarification from the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who reportedly favoured the decision to do away with tax exemption for disabled soldiers

Vijayawada: Fuel prices rise again

Petrol in Visakhapatnam will go up by 52 paise and diesel 57 paise. They will be costlier in Vijayawada by 51 paise and 54 paise respectively. This is the second hike in the price of fuel within a month.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham