Will not stop till all refugees granted citizenship: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act
Members of All India Youth League protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shahs visit, in Kolkata on Sunday. PTI photo
 Members of All India Youth League protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shahs visit, in Kolkata on Sunday. PTI photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA.

Shah, addressing a rally here, also exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Bengal with two- third majority after the 2021 assembly polls.

 

Accusing opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship,” the home minister said.

“We will not stop until and unless all the refugees are granted citizenship,” he added.

Shah also launched the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) campaign in West Bengal at the rally.

...
Tags: amit shah, amit shah in kolkata, amit shah caa
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


