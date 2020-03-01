Visa of German student against CAA cancelled

Lindenthal, a student of the Technical University-Dresden, joined the physics department of IIT-M in July 2019, and was sent back Germany after he attended an anti-CAA rally carrying a poster that made a reference to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

CHENNAI: The Union government has reportedly cancelled the visa of Jakob Lindenthal, a German exchange student from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, who was sent back to his country in December over his anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stand.

According to reports, Jakob Lindenthal has been intimated by the Indian Embassy in Germany about the cancellation of his visa.

Lindenthal, a student of the Technical University-Dresden, joined the physics department of IIT-M in July 2019, and was sent back Germany after he attended an anti-CAA rally carrying a poster that made a reference to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler. On December 26 last year, criticising CAA, he went on to say that anti-CAA demonstrations in India showed that political freedom and rule of law needed the support of millions of people.

Meanwhile, IIT-M administration has denied any link to the cancellation of the visa by saying it was decided by emigration agencies. Lindenthal, who was due to complete his course work by May, had successfully completed his first semester.