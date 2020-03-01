Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2020 Visa of German stude ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Visa of German student against CAA cancelled

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2020, 1:56 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 1:56 am IST
According to reports, Jakob Lindenthal has been intimated by the Indian Embassy in Germany about the cancellation of his visa.
Lindenthal, a student of the Technical University-Dresden, joined the physics department of IIT-M in July 2019, and was sent back Germany after he attended an anti-CAA rally carrying a poster that made a reference to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.
 Lindenthal, a student of the Technical University-Dresden, joined the physics department of IIT-M in July 2019, and was sent back Germany after he attended an anti-CAA rally carrying a poster that made a reference to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

CHENNAI: The Union government has reportedly cancelled the visa of Jakob Lindenthal, a German exchange student from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, who was sent back to his country in December over his anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stand.

According to reports, Jakob Lindenthal has been intimated by the Indian Embassy in Germany about the cancellation of his visa.

 

Lindenthal, a student of the Technical University-Dresden, joined the physics department of IIT-M in July 2019, and was sent back Germany after he attended an anti-CAA rally carrying a poster that made a reference to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler. On December 26 last year, criticising CAA, he went on to say that anti-CAA demonstrations in India showed that political freedom and rule of law needed the support of millions of people.

Meanwhile, IIT-M administration has denied any link to the cancellation of the visa by saying it was decided by emigration agencies. Lindenthal, who was due to complete his course work by May, had successfully completed his first semester.

...
Tags: indian institute of technology-madras, anti-citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The filing of the ARRs forms a crucial part of the proceedings of TSERC which evaluates the financial requirements of the discoms as laid out in these documents.

Hyderabad: 2 discoms seek more time to file ARR

Members of various women’s organisations hold a meeting in solidarity with the victims of the recent violence in Delhi, at the Somajiguda Press Club, on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Women come out in support of Delhi violence victims

Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi riots: Cops’ role under lens

Telangana High Court.

Virus: Telangana High Court asks report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police reject bird ‘missing’ plaint

The Australian Cockatiel that went missing.

Mobile data suspended in Meghalaya, 1 killed in clash

Govt notification on mobile data services snapped in Meghalaya

Delhi police unavailable when needed, ignored distress calls: Report

New Delhi: Security personnel patrol on a street following clashes over the amended citizenship law, at Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi. (Photo Courtesy-PTI)

Muralidhar's midnight transfer: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan speaks up

Former CJI Balakrishnan

Kannur man died of high fever, not coronavirus

Medics screen Indians who arrived in New Delhi from Wuhan last week. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham