Three die in mental centre in a week in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHPAURAM: The death of three inmates of a mental health centre run by a private trust in Changnassery in Kottayam district of Kerala over a period of one week has raised serious questions.

The dead have been identified as Sherin, Girish and Yohannan who died on Saturday.

The post-mortem of Yohannan has revealed that the patient had respiratory infection and was suffering from acute pneumonia.

Blood samples of the victim have been sent to Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, for detailed chemical examination.

Health minister K.K. Shailaja directed the health secretary to submit a detailed report on the death of the three inmates of the Puthujeevan Trust Centre for Psychological Medicine and De-addiction.

The minister said the doctors had examined the cause of death when the first inmate died. Though the hospital authorities had insisted on post-mortem of the second person, the relatives didn’t agree.

Shailaja said the preliminary examination of the samples in laboratory had ruled out coronavirus or H1N1. The probe has been ordered to ascertain other causes behind the death, she added.