Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2020 Rs 3,309.89 crore bu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 3,309.89 crore budget outlay approved by TTD Board

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2020, 2:23 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 2:23 am IST
TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, which manages affairs of the famed Lord Venkateswara temple, has approved its annual budget for the financial year of 2020-2021 with an estimated outlay of Rs 3,309.89 crore.

The Board, headed by Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, met at Tirumala on Saturday to approve its budget estimates.

 

According to the Chairman, the major revenue receipts in 2020-21 include Rs 1,351 crore through hundi offerings and other capital receipts, followed by interest on investments — Rs 706.01 crore, sale of special entry darshan (Rs300) and break darshan tickets — Rs 245 crore and prasadam sales to the tune of Rs400 crore.

Interestingly, the Board is expecting to garner a revenue of Rs100 crore through monetisation funds from unviable properties and vacant cottages under cottage donations scheme.  

Major earning include a revenue of Rs110 crore (accommodation and Kalyana mandapam), Rs 106.75  crore (by human hair sale), Rs60 crore (trusts), Rs 57 crore (arjitha seva), loans and advances to employees, EMD, Security and Deposits Rs67.03 crore, rent, electrical and water charges — Rs 52.50 crore, sale of publications — Rs 21 crore and other receipts — Rs 33.60 crore.

Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


