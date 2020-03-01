Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2020 Maharashtra BJP call ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra BJP calls for renaming Aurangabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Mar 1, 2020, 2:06 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 2:06 am IST
The BJP on Saturday called for the renaming of Aurangabad as ‘Sambhajinagar’.
Chandrakant Patil.
 Chandrakant Patil.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not leaving a single stone unturned to corner the Shiv Sena over issues which are bound to highlight its ideological divide with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The BJP on Saturday called for the renaming of Aurangabad as ‘Sambhajinagar’.

 

The Sena has always referred to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and uses the same name in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana even today.

The Congress and NCP, which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, are likely to object to the move, as the renaming would upset the Muslim community.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, who held a review meeting with party officer-bearers in Aurangabad for the upcoming Municipal Corporation election on Saturday, demanded that Aurangabad be named as Sambhajinagar.

Mr Patil said, “We are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj not of Aurangzeb.”

Aurangabad had been a major Mughal city in the Deccan region and originates its name from the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, who was the sixth Mughal emperor and ruled over almost the entire Indian subcontinent for 49 years. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was tortured to death by Aurangzeb.

...
Tags: bjp, chandrakant patil
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The filing of the ARRs forms a crucial part of the proceedings of TSERC which evaluates the financial requirements of the discoms as laid out in these documents.

Hyderabad: 2 discoms seek more time to file ARR

Members of various women’s organisations hold a meeting in solidarity with the victims of the recent violence in Delhi, at the Somajiguda Press Club, on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Women come out in support of Delhi violence victims

Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi riots: Cops’ role under lens

Telangana High Court.

Virus: Telangana High Court asks report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police reject bird ‘missing’ plaint

The Australian Cockatiel that went missing.

Mobile data suspended in Meghalaya, 1 killed in clash

Govt notification on mobile data services snapped in Meghalaya

Delhi police unavailable when needed, ignored distress calls: Report

New Delhi: Security personnel patrol on a street following clashes over the amended citizenship law, at Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi. (Photo Courtesy-PTI)

Muralidhar's midnight transfer: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan speaks up

Former CJI Balakrishnan

Kannur man died of high fever, not coronavirus

Medics screen Indians who arrived in New Delhi from Wuhan last week. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham