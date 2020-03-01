CPI rallies behind Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi: The CPI on Saturday said it will fight both “legally and politically” the sedition case against its leader Kanhaiya Kumar and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had “succumbed to political pressure.”

“The national secretariat of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will fight legally and politically the sedition charges against party national executive member and former president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar.

“The party is confident that Kanhaiya Kumar will come out unscathed as the charges are false and politically motivated,” the CPI said in a statement.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party AAP, the CPI statement added, “It may be recalled here that the Chief Minister (Kejriwal) himself had in the beginning said that there is no case of sedition against Kanhaiya and videos were doctored. We are yet to ascertain why this sudden change of heart has happened.”

The party said that it will soon secure a copy of the Delhi government’s standing counsel’s recommendations which had not given sanction for the prosecution.

“The party vehemently opposes the move to implicate Kanhaiya Kumar in a false sedition case and urges all its units and mass organisations to protest peacefully against the prosecution move,” the statement further added.

Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for giving the go-ahead to the police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar.

“Delhi Government is no less ill-informed than the Central government in its understanding of sedition law. I strongly disapprove of the sanction granted to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others for alleged offences,” he tweeted.