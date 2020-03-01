Cop who cleared Ajit Pawar heads Mumbai police

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Parambir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Incumbent Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve retired from the service on Saturday. Mr Singh, who was heading Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), had given a clean chit to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in connection with an irrigation scam in December last year during the short-lived second Phadnavis government.

Appointment of Singh was announced a day after the state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh ruled out granting third extension to Barve.

In his career, Singh had served as DCP in several important zones in the financial capital of the country.