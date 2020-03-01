Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2020 BJP to campaign in B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP to campaign in Bengal on CAA plank

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 1:55 am IST
After the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, West Bengal was one of the key states on its radar.
Amit Shah.
 Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the widespread criticism of the amended Citizenship Act, it will feature prominently in the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal where Assembly polls are lined up early next year.

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a “massive rally” on the CAA at Kolkata’s Shaheed Maidan on Sunday, which will also be a message to the party leaders in the state who had aired divergent views on the legislation.

 

Amid speculation that the BJP’s West Bengal unit is divided over the CAA, party president J.P. Nadda and Mr Shah will also be meeting party leaders, including state unit office-bearers, and ask them not to express divergent views and “confuse the cad-re”. A section within the BJP’s state unit is of the view that the polarising nature of the CAA and the party’s ‘hardcore Hindutva’ stand could hurt the party’s poll prospects as the voters will not agree to it despite the ruling TMC’s “misgovernance.”

The BJP leadership will also launch the par-ty’s campaign for the upcoming civic polls with the tagline ‘Ar Noy Annayay (no more injustice)’, and ask the people to oust the ruling Trinamul Congress.

Trinamul president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already made it clear that its government is against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.       

After the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, West Bengal was one of the key states on its radar.

The party claims it has nearly one crore members in the state, which the saffron party has never ruled.

The BJP’s best performance in Bengal was in the Lok Sabha polls last year, when it won 18 seats out of the total 42 and increased its vote share to 40.5 per
cent. The TMC's seat tally decreased from 34 to 22.

Election to the 294-member State Assembly is scheduled to be held in April-May next year. The BJP has six MLAs and has set a target of winnnig 250.

...
Tags: amit shah, citizenship act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The filing of the ARRs forms a crucial part of the proceedings of TSERC which evaluates the financial requirements of the discoms as laid out in these documents.

Hyderabad: 2 discoms seek more time to file ARR

Members of various women’s organisations hold a meeting in solidarity with the victims of the recent violence in Delhi, at the Somajiguda Press Club, on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Women come out in support of Delhi violence victims

Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi riots: Cops’ role under lens

Telangana High Court.

Virus: Telangana High Court asks report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police reject bird ‘missing’ plaint

The Australian Cockatiel that went missing.

Mobile data suspended in Meghalaya, 1 killed in clash

Govt notification on mobile data services snapped in Meghalaya

Delhi police unavailable when needed, ignored distress calls: Report

New Delhi: Security personnel patrol on a street following clashes over the amended citizenship law, at Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi. (Photo Courtesy-PTI)

Muralidhar's midnight transfer: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan speaks up

Former CJI Balakrishnan

Kannur man died of high fever, not coronavirus

Medics screen Indians who arrived in New Delhi from Wuhan last week. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham