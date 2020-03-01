Anti-CAA Bengali actress quits BJP on CAA

Kolkata: Tollywood actor Subhadra Mukherjee of Bou Kotha Kou, Sadharan Meye, Khiladi, Romeo and Juliet fame quit the BJP on Saturday in protest of the carnage in New Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sending her resignation to West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh she made it clear that she would not continue in a party which has faces like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra who have come under the scanner for their provocative speeches triggering the riot. The actor, who joined the BJP in 2013, said, “The BJP’s style of organisation attracted me to the party then. It, however, did move later in the direction it should have. I realised that the BJP has been in the grip of the hatred and judgment of people by their religion. It is not that I took the decision to quit in haste. I thought about it a lot before reaching the conclusion.”

Referring to the riots in the national capital, she alleged, “Several innocent people were killed in the violence. Innumerable houses were burnt. The riots have created a division among the people. BJP leaders like Thakur and Mishra are still free as they have not faced any action from neither the party nor the police for their hate speech. The riot scenes have shocked me.”