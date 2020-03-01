3 months after Disha rape, police steps up vigil

An SOS booth at Sham-shabad that is supposed to let a woman in danger talk directly to the Police Control Room, is not functioning. (Deepak Deshpande)

Shamshabad: Three months after the case that reminded the country of the gruesome 2012 Nirbhaya rape case. Three months after a gut-wrenching case that filled women in the country with fear and insecurity. Three months since veterinarian Disha was raped and murdered, her body charred by four men on the NH-44.

A week ahead of International Women’s Day, DC decided to do some stock-taking on the measures on women’s safety in the area that is now infamous for the brutality of the Disha case. Surprisingly, it seems that the Shamshabad police have sprung into action.

Upon visiting the scene of the crime, one finds the compound where the rape took place sealed and a wall built around. But does that ensure women safety? The locals say that the police has started patrolling the area through the evenings, more often than before. “We are happy. The police keep a check around the area regularly since the incident. Women feel safer here now,” a resident nearly 200 metres from the crime spot said.

Another resident who owns a small cigarette shop in the same area said: “Only last night the cops came to my shop while patrolling at around 3 am, and instructed me to close it.”

Similarly, while one did see trucks parked on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway, cops say the parking of trucks in the area till Tondupally is prohibited. “We are working on the situation regularly. Major dark spots along the highway have been identified, CCTVs have been installed and the parking of trucks has been prohibited, with sign boards installed for the same,” inspector R. Venkatesh from the Shamshabad Old Police Station told Deccan Chronicle.

However, there are some issues on which residents still await police action. Those living near the Tondupally plaza are demanding an amendment to the new liquor policy which permits five liquor shops to open in a two kilometer radius.

“Liquor sale along the highway is the biggest factor that makes our localities unsafe,” a resident in Shamshabad village said.

Another factor that raises questions on the safety of women is the existence of SOS booths on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. They seem to be of little use. The first SOS booth one finds is at least seven kilometers away from the Shamshabad Old Police Station or the RGIA Police Station.

Moreover, upon attempting to make a distress call, there was no response from the control station. Inspector R. Venkatesh maintained that the booths in question fall under the jurisdiction of National Highways Authority of India.